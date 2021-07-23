Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

TikToker shares brutally honest but hilarious text messages from her grandpa that has us all in splits

Upworthy
Upworthy
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tawyk_0b5jagvJ00

Grandparents are always looking out for us and want what's best for us. They will always have a soft spot for their grandkids and will take the liberty of teaching us through their own life lessons. But sometimes they may just be a little bit too matter of fact about it, after all, after a certain age, subtlety no longer needs to be a virtue. This TikToker's grandpa, as the kids say, has no chill. From her love life to a general concern about her health, this 91-year-old has no reserves in calling his granddaughter out. And he is now viral on social media for it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U48qq_0b5jagvJ00
Source: TikTok/meganelizabeth1016

Megan Elizabeth decided to share her grandpa's messages of concern with the internet. "Texting my 91-year-old grandpa be like..." she wrote and shared screenshots of their exchanges. In one message he tells her, "This is grandpa. I read an article that said if you do not find a life partner by 29, you most likely die alone. Your birthday is coming up in 3 months. Just wanted to let you know." At least he remembered her birthday. In another message full of concern he said: "Megan, this is grandpa. I hope you are keeping the weight you lost off. Remember, heart disease runs in our family."

He always signed off the messages with "Love, Grandpa" and in case she forgot, always started the message letting her know it was grandpa. Some habits are hard to shake off. "Hi Megan, this is your grandpa," he wrote again and continued, "I hope you aren't drinking a lot. I saw on the news that alcohol sales are sky-high because millennials are depressed. Love you always, grandpa." The messages are so blunt and straightforward with concern that it's absolutely heartwarming. Megan's response to her grandpa's concerns was also apt, as she thanked him for the information and assured him she was fine. There was also this gem:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wf7n0_0b5jagvJ00
Source: TikTok/meganelizabeth1016

But the grandpa not only attacks but also protects his favorite granddaughter. When he heard from Megan's mom that she was out on a date with a man who was mean to her, this is what he said:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GGczq_0b5jagvJ00
Source: TikTok/meganelizabeth1016
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fWaMt_0b5jagvJ00
Source: TikTok/meganelizabeth1016

TikTok users absolutely fell in love with grandpa. One user wrote: I'm legit crying right now. Please appreciate every moment you have with him right now. I would do anything to talk to my grandfather just one more time. Another person wrote: It's like everything he said came off wrong but I know it's from the heart. Another user said: I'm cackling. He loves you, but his approach. One comment read: People over 85 should be able to say whatever they want. Love your responses to him. He adores you and is just trying to be sure you're safe once he is gone.

The first video went viral and has over six million views. When people wanted to see the man behind the adorable messages, Megan introduced him to her followers. In the video, she asked her grandfather what it feels like to be 91. Always the one for making jokes he replied, "I don't have any feelings."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17dHPo_0b5jagvJ00
Source: TikTok/meganelizabeth1016

In more recent videos grandpa was back to his original sass. He asked Megan when she was coming over because he needed something. When she asked him what he wanted he said Tequila. The conversation then took another turn and this is how it went:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04AYJl_0b5jagvJ00
Source: TikTok/meganelizabeth1016
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27g0Lo_0b5jagvJ00
Source: TikTok/meganelizabeth1016
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xQAjp_0b5jagvJ00
Source: TikTok/meganelizabeth1016

Megan shared yet another case of his hilarious sense of humor when he asked her to stay over for pizza to talk about her "bad taste in men" and watch a movie maybe:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1db4yv_0b5jagvJ00
Source: TikTok/meganelizabeth1016
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wWMcG_0b5jagvJ00
Source: TikTok/meganelizabeth1016
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FFWIF_0b5jagvJ00
Source: TikTok/meganelizabeth1016

