Back to where they began: Spanish for Hitchhiking releases new album with original member Dave Chalfant

About three years ago, the members of Valley indie rockers Spanish for Hitchhiking were having a beer in Easthampton and talking about their next project. The trio — guitarist and vocalist Dennis Crommett, bassist Max Germer, and drummer Dave Hower — had put out two albums since first forming in 2001, but as Crommett recalls, “We hadn’t done much in awhile, and we just talked about ‘What do we want to do now?’”