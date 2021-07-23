Stay-at-home mom films everything she does in a day after boyfriend says she doesn't do anything

A young mom went viral on social media after she single-handedly disproved the widespread misconception that stay-at-home moms have it easy. Responding to her boyfriend's ignorant comment that she does nothing while he works all day, TikTok user sierra_not_ciara filmed a day in her to show the endless list of tasks and chores she has to deal with. "I just want to feel appreciated... so many things I didn’t even record," the mom-of-two captioned the now-viral video. The clip showed the 22-year-old tending to her children's needs while simultaneously running around the house to keep it as clean as possible.

In the video, the TikToker is constantly on her feet as she goes about the day bathing, feeding, and clothing her kids in addition to cooking, cleaning, and tending to laundry. The eye-opening video struck a chord with many on the video-sharing platform and has gained over 10.7 million views since it was uploaded. Several TikTok users apparently also lashed out against the woman's boyfriend, forcing her to turn off the comments in the video and later explain that she'd only made the video as a means to channel her frustrations following a fight with her boyfriend. She also clarified that the two of them have since worked out their differences and urged followers to stop spewing hatred.

The frustration she felt on the day of filming is quite apparent at the end of her video. The Tiktoker explained that although she typically texts her boyfriend to ask what he wants for dinner once she is done with all her chores around the house and putting the kids to bed; on that particular day, she decided to take some time for herself and fix herself a drink. Finally, she concluded her video by expressing her exasperation towards men who don't appreciate the women in their lives for everything that they do.

This video is reminiscent of an emotional Facebook post penned by another stay-at-home in January 2020. Bridgette Anne perfectly described the everyday struggles of a parent in a now-viral post that has over 50k likes and 147k shares. "Everyone thinks being a stay-at-home mom full time is easy. That we are lucky to be able to not have to work. That we are lazy. That it’s not 'real' work so we have nothing to complain about," she wrote. "But the truth is... it’s fu**ing lonely and overwhelming."

"You can't do anything by yourself; go to the bathroom, enjoy a cup of coffee, read, hell you can't even scrub the sh*t out of pants for the 3rd time in a day without someone crying or screaming at your leg. You don’t get breaks unless they are sleeping; which even then you use that time to clean up," Anne continued. "You struggle to come up with ways to entertain someone for literally 12 hours a day every day. You wear the same clothes that smell like sweat and tears for days at a time because it’s already stained and no use in ruining more clothes. You forget what it means or feels like to be an individual; because your entire existence now revolves around that child. You look at working moms and get jealous because you wish you could have an excuse to have an adult conversation without being interrupted. You lock yourself in the bathroom and scream into a towel while crying because you need a second to breathe; all while a child is banging on the door to get in..."

"Let that sink in, most of us don’t even have the luxury to cry and be frustrated in peace..and when we do break down people question it; “like what do you have to cry about you get to sit home all day," she wrote. "I was one of those people who judged SAHMs. But I get it now. The people who said they’d be there to help have all but disappeared, and you’re left with this overwhelming sense of failure. My house isn’t clean, I’m not clean, the dishes aren’t done, I have screamed already today, I have cried, and I have felt so damn guilty that my child was here to witness it. But I am alone... and I am lonely. Check-in on your SAHM friends... we are NOT okay."