National flag-carrier Cyprus Airways has launched ticket sales through its website cyprusairways.com with a new route that links Larnaca Airport with London Heathrow (Terminal 2). The Cypriot airline based in Larnaca offers the Cyprus travelling public a destination that has traditionally been one of the most popular in the Cyprus market. The choice of London Heathrow airport ensures that Cypriots travelling to London will enjoy the excellent facilities that Heathrow has to offer to London visitors. Flights are scheduled to commence from September 10, 2021, departing Larnaca in the morning, a convenient time to enjoy a full day in London.