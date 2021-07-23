Alpha Superwolf Electric Pickup Looks Great But Will It Happen?
There are EV startups and then there’s Alpha Motor Corporation. We first heard of the California-based company in December 2020, when it announced the Ace electric coupe. Since then, Alpha has unveiled the Ace Performance coupe, Jax all-terrain crossover, the Wolf single cab pickup, the Wolf+ extended cab pickup, and now, the Superwolf crew cab truck. The problem with all these models based on the same platform is they exist solely in the digital realm, as Alpha hasn’t built prototypes of any of them.insideevs.com
