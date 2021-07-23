Alpha Superwolf Electric Pickup Looks Great But Will It Happen?

WHAT IT IS: This is the electric expansion of the F-150 pickup truck's family. It has a super crew cab, a 5.5-foot bed, and a lockable 14.1-cubic-foot frunk up front where a combustion engine would normally be. The Lightning comes standard with 4WD thanks to electric motors in the front and back, skidplates for off-roading, a 2,000-pound payload capacity (400 of those pounds in the frunk), and 10,000 pounds of max towing. The batteries provide 96 kW of juice to power tools, toys, or even a home that has lost power. The Lightning's styling is a bit smoother and more aerodynamic with more dramatic lighting, but the truck is still easily recognizable as an F-150. Additionally, its dimensions are the same as a standard F-150's, so customers can continue to use their accessories. Pricing is startlingly low: You can almost buy three base Lightnings for the price of a single 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1.