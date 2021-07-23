Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Alpha Superwolf Electric Pickup Looks Great But Will It Happen?

By Dan Mihalascu
insideevs.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are EV startups and then there’s Alpha Motor Corporation. We first heard of the California-based company in December 2020, when it announced the Ace electric coupe. Since then, Alpha has unveiled the Ace Performance coupe, Jax all-terrain crossover, the Wolf single cab pickup, the Wolf+ extended cab pickup, and now, the Superwolf crew cab truck. The problem with all these models based on the same platform is they exist solely in the digital realm, as Alpha hasn’t built prototypes of any of them.

insideevs.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Truck#Steel#Alpha Superwolf Electric#Ev#Alpha Motor Corporation#Ace Performance#Rigid Industries#Wheel Pros
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Why Your Next Pickup Should Be an Electric Truck

Get ready for...All. The. Torque. Can you feel the static electricity? Can you feel the buzz? Can you come up with another electricity pun, because we’re all out? While much of the public’s focus on the electric vehicle (EV) revolution has centered around Tesla and its lineup of sedans and crossovers, one of the most profitable segments in the world is trucks, and they won’t be left behind.
CarsCleanTechnica

What Will Happen To Old ICE Vehicles In The Electric Era?

“Disabled & Elderly Parking Only.” That’s what the sign said, so he parked his ICE Corolla there. We saw the vehicle as we exited the restaurant and walked towards where we had parked our Tesla. When I pointed it out to my friend, he said, “In 20 years they’ll be using that car for a chook pen.”
TravelEngadget

Bentley's Flying Spur Hybrid can travel 25 miles in EV mode

After announcing a shift to hybrid and fully electric cars by 2026, Bentley has begun showcasing the existing vehicles getting an eco-friendly makeover. Following the Bentayga Hybrid SUV, the spotlight is now on the more powerful Flying Spur sedan. Bentley's second plug-in hybrid features a 410 break horsepower (bhp) 2.9-liter...
CarsTechCrunch

Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup reservations surpass 120,000

Ford released Wednesday its second quarter earnings for 2021, which besides containing a surprise profit despite the ongoing chip shortage, revealed that its F-150 Lightning electric pickup has generated 120,000 preorders since its unveiling in May. Ford reported revenue of $26.8 billion, slightly below expectations, and net income of $561 million in the second quarter.
Carsgmauthority.com

General Motors Confirms Upcoming Full-Size GMC Electric Pickup

General Motors confirmed that it will offer a full-size electric pickup truck under the GMC brand. The confirmation follows an announcement made in April that The General would offer an all-electric version of the popular Chevy Silverado full-size pickup. Per a recent report from The Detroit News, GMC Global Vice...
CarsCarscoops

Electric BMW i5 Caught Again, Revealing More Of Its Design

We recently caught the electric version of the next-generation 5-Series, that would likely be marketed as the i5, parked at a BMW lot and now we have even clearer shots of the car moving onto a car carrier. BMW confirmed about a year ago that it would be making an...
insideevs.com

GMC Hints At Electric Full-Size Electric Pickup

GMC hints at its third all-electric model, a full-size pickup that would join the halo EV models like Hummer EV pickup and Hummer EV SUV. Automotive News reports that Duncan Aldred, vice president of global Buick and GMC, said today that "a full-size electric pickup would arrive in "due course."
Carsfordauthority.com

GMC Electric Pickup Confirmed As Future 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Rival

General Motors recently announced that it intends to electrify its entire lineup by 2035, though that’s a goal and not a set-in-concrete plan. To reach that goal, the automaker will obviously need to produce more than one electric pickup, and so far, it has two in the works – an EV version of the Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Hummer EV. Both of those trucks will compete with the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, but now GM has announced that it’s adding yet another EV truck to mix – a GMC electric pickup, according to The Detroit News.
MotorTrend Magazine

Future Cars: Ford's 2022 F-150 Lightning Electric Truck Brings EVs Mainstream

WHAT IT IS: This is the electric expansion of the F-150 pickup truck's family. It has a super crew cab, a 5.5-foot bed, and a lockable 14.1-cubic-foot frunk up front where a combustion engine would normally be. The Lightning comes standard with 4WD thanks to electric motors in the front and back, skidplates for off-roading, a 2,000-pound payload capacity (400 of those pounds in the frunk), and 10,000 pounds of max towing. The batteries provide 96 kW of juice to power tools, toys, or even a home that has lost power. The Lightning's styling is a bit smoother and more aerodynamic with more dramatic lighting, but the truck is still easily recognizable as an F-150. Additionally, its dimensions are the same as a standard F-150's, so customers can continue to use their accessories. Pricing is startlingly low: You can almost buy three base Lightnings for the price of a single 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1.
CarsMotorAuthority

GMC to sell full-size electric pickup truck alongside Hummer EV

GMC confirmed plans for a second battery-electric pickup truck to join the Hummer EV during a sales call on Monday. A GMC spokesman later confirmed to Motor Authority that the second truck will be a full-size model, suggesting it will be an electric Sierra to sit alongside a planned electric version of the full-size Chevrolet Silverado.
Carsthedetroitbureau.com

GMC Adding Second All-Electric Pickup — A Battery-Powered Sierra

GMC expects to have the first all-electric pickup, the Hummer EV, in showrooms by the final quarter of this year — and it will soon get a companion, General Motors’ “premium grade” truck brand today confirming it will add an all-electric version of its Sierra, as well. That, in turn,...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Alpha Motors Superwolf Looks Ready For Off-Road EV Adventure

Alpha Motors is further expanding its lineup of capable electric vehicles with the addition of the Superwolf. It is a crew cab version of the Wolf Plus that will play the role of the most spacious and practical member of the Alpha’s family. Looking instantly recognizable, the truck is 214.6...
TechCrunch

GM confirms a third electric pickup truck is in development

The EV pickup was shared in a slide deck during the media presentation and later confirmed to TechCrunch. Duncan Aldred, vice president of global Buick and GMC, didn’t provide further details about the vehicle or when it might go into production. The GM brand is already aiming to begin production...
CarsMotorAuthority

VW Atlas-sized ID.8 electric crossover planned

Volkswagen Group on Tuesday presented a new strategy that will guide the automaker through to the end of the decade. While the strategy outlines overarching plans that will see the automaker transform into a manufacturer of software-led, fully electric cars capable of self-driving, a speech made by CEO Herbert Diess the same day mentioned specific models.
Carsfordauthority.com

Study Shows Why Ford Super Duty Owners Will Not Go Electric Anytime Soon

As Ford Authority reported back in May, Ford plans on electrifying its entire North American lineup at an as-yet-undetermined point in the future. Ford has already committed to going all-electric with its European passenger vehicle lineup by 2030, but commercial vehicles and heavier trucks are a bit of a wild card, as battery technology isn’t quite at the point where it’s feasible for use in those applications. This is also true of the Ford Super Duty, which as Ford Authority reported last November, won’t be going electric anytime soon. And, as it turns out, Ford Super Duty owners won’t be easy to convert if it ever does, according to new research from environmental activist group Coltura.

Comments / 0

Community Policy