Leadership Skills in the Age of Technology
The world is in the midst of a fourth industrial revolution that is fundamentally changing the world of work. Specifically, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, and other cutting-edge technologies are adding efficiencies and transforming how we work, which in turn is changing the profile of the workforce. As technology becomes more of a horizontal that affects every industry vertical, the workplace evolves in lockstep. The future of work is heavily augmented with technology. Leaders need to develop the right skills to help an organization maintain its competitiveness, both in leading the charge for upskilling, and initiating mentoring and development for the teams.www.inc.com
