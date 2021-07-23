Cancel
Leadership Skills in the Age of Technology

By Bert E. Miller
Inc.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world is in the midst of a fourth industrial revolution that is fundamentally changing the world of work. Specifically, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics, and other cutting-edge technologies are adding efficiencies and transforming how we work, which in turn is changing the profile of the workforce. As technology becomes more of a horizontal that affects every industry vertical, the workplace evolves in lockstep. The future of work is heavily augmented with technology. Leaders need to develop the right skills to help an organization maintain its competitiveness, both in leading the charge for upskilling, and initiating mentoring and development for the teams.

4 reasons to prioritize developers' infrastructure needs

As companies make digital transformation both an immediate priority and an ongoing process for the future, I see a worrying trend in many organizations. While organizations commit resources and priorities to delivering the best digital experience to both internal and external customers through their production infrastructures, they may not extend the same attention and support to the development teams and rapid development processes. The result is lost developer hours and lost dollars as their time is wasted and schedules are blocked.

