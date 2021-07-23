Leadership Skills in the Age of Technology

Attend this 2-hour Artificial Intelligence class for business professionals around best practices involving A.I. About this Event Successfully completing the course and passing an online assessment will result in the attendee earning a micro-credential and social media badge. The number of enterprises implementing Artificial Intelligence (AI) grew 270% in the past four years and tripled in the past year. Additionally, 58% of businesses will modify their practices due to AI in the next five years. If organizations want to thrive and survive in this transforming business landscape, they will need to harness the power of AI. Despite it’s promises, AI can seem like a daunting concept for business professionals. How can you hope to apply AI to your own business if you can’t see beyond the vague buzzwords and hype? That is where AIBIZ comes in. In AIBIZ you will learn foundational skills in: -AI Concepts -AI Technologies -AI Algorithms -AI Applications These classes are taught live online with a certified instructor through the Zoom platform.