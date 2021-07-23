Rizzo’s plan for Cavalli doesn’t appear to include D.C. in 2021

It took a decade, even more, to build a team that won a World Series. Damned if it didn’t feel like it took a day to dismantle it. That’s not the truth, of course, not close to it. But what the Washington Nationals did Thursday was as full a reset as possible — trading all-stars and Cy Young winners, linchpins and rentals, half the battery that closed out a championship, with the other half going in a deal Friday. In doing that, they’re asking something of their fan base they haven’t asked in a decade: Get to know us. Watch us grow.