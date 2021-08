MOBAs are an interesting genre: immensely popular yet, for many, they feel completely impenetrable. They are untouchable in the esports world, with Riot's League of Legends and Valve's (above-pictured) Dota 2 dominating the competitive landscape. These games are a lot of fun, but getting started can be tricky. They are entirely online, competitive games with no real single-player component to gently ease new players in. No campaign to play through first - get through the tutorial and you're thrown to the wolves. These games are dense, featuring hundreds of characters with unique abilities, all with different strengths and weaknesses. On top of that, you have an ever-evolving meta to learn. It really is a lot, and if you want in, you need to do your homework.