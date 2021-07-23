Cancel
TV Series

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Premiere: Football Is…Death?! (RECAP)

By Emily Hannemann, TV Insider
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Ted Lasso Season 2, Episode 1, “Goodbye, Earl.”]. Poor Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernandez). In Richmond’s latest streak of bad luck, the team can’t stop tying games—hey, at least they’re not losing!—but that’s not the worst thing that happens on the field in the season premiere. An unfortunate event leaves the unflappably optimistic Dani Rojas utterly traumatized and suffering from “the yips,” and Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and his fellow coaching staff must call in a sports psychologist to help Dani get back in the game. Meanwhile, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) is back on the dating scene, and Roy (Brett Goldstein) contemplates a career shift. At times, the episode is a little uneven—and for a show that’s known for injecting humor and lightheartedness into our lives during the darkest days of quarantine, there’s a twist that’s uncharacteristically upsetting—but by the end credits, the jokes are landing again and several major storylines seem to be setting up. Here’s how it happens.

