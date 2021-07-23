Nicole Kidman Is A Sinister Wellness Guru In The Trailer For ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’
If you're feeling bitter about missing out on a holiday this year, the trailer for Nine Perfect Strangers might just convince you it's better to stay home after all. Based on Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name, the Amazon Prime drama takes place at a "boutique health-and-wellness resort" in rural Australia, where nine stressed out city dwellers have come for some much-needed R&R with a side of personal transformation.
