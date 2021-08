Three years and many haircuts ago, we published this homage to nineteenth-century portrait sitters and their distinctive hairstyles. Taking another look at it the other day, albeit with my very own case of COVID hair, made me think I could tease out a new narrative and share it again. We're venturing back out into the world and maybe even into hair salons. Some of us our embracing our gray, others, like myself, are trying to make long hair work, at least for now. Clearly, how to tame one’s locks is nothing new. Take a look at these portraits and let us know your thoughts. At SAAM we're hair for you. And JVN if you're listening...help!