Astros Prospect Report: July 22nd
AAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (38-28) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE) Meyers put the Skeeters on the board in the 3rd with an RBI single. In the 5th, Meyers added an RBI double. France started for the Skeeters and went 7 innings allowing 4 runs. In the 7th the Skeeters tied it up at 4 on a Meyers RBI single and Jones RBI double. Meyers came through again in the 9th with a sac fly to put the Skeeters ahead. Blanco closed it out with a perfect 9th to pick up the save.www.crawfishboxes.com
