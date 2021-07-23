Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Astros Prospect Report: July 22nd

By Jimmy Price
The Crawfish Boxes
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAAA: Sugar Land Skeeters (38-28) won 5-4 (BOX SCORE) Meyers put the Skeeters on the board in the 3rd with an RBI single. In the 5th, Meyers added an RBI double. France started for the Skeeters and went 7 innings allowing 4 runs. In the 7th the Skeeters tied it up at 4 on a Meyers RBI single and Jones RBI double. Meyers came through again in the 9th with a sac fly to put the Skeeters ahead. Blanco closed it out with a perfect 9th to pick up the save.

www.crawfishboxes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grae Kessinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros Prospect Report#Rbi Bryan De La Cruz#2b Miguelangel Sierra#Bb J P France#K Devin Conn#Ip#Tourists#Ss#Bb J C Correa#Fayetteville Woodpeckers#Bb Jordan Brewer#Cf#Rbi Nerio Rodriguez
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros select promising prospect Jake Meyers

The Astros announced a number of roster moves on Saturday. Phil Maton — acquired Friday from Cleveland — was added to the active roster, while Jake Meyers had his contract selected. To make room on the active roster, Bryan Abreu was optioned to the taxi squad and Brandon Bielak was optioned to Triple-A. To create a spot on the 40-man roster, right-hander Nivaldo Rodriguez was designated for assignment, per Mark Berman of Fox 26.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Recall Jake Meyers From Triple-A Sugar Land

Multiple outlets have now reported that the Astros intend to promote Triple-A center fielder Jake Meyers in the wake of Friday afternoon’s Myles Straw trade. GM James Click was quoted as saying that Chas McCormick will likely take the bulk of the center field work in the short term, which would suggest that Meyers’ role will look something like the one McCormick has filled since his call-up. A late bloomer, Meyers entered the year on the fringes of the prospecting radar but has pushed himself into the Astros organizational Top 10 by posting breakout numbers across the board.
MLB247Sports

Jake Meyers called up to Houston Astros

Former Nebraska two-way player Jake Meyers is reportedly headed to the Major Leagues. Multiple Houston Astros beat writers reported Friday that Meyers was being called up to the Houston Astros from the Sugar Land Skeeters after a flurry of MLB trade deadline moves by the Astros. The Astros dealt Myles...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Indians steal potential Yasmani Grandal replacement from White Sox

The Cleveland Indians signed former New York Mets and Detroit Tigers catcher Wilson Ramos to a minor-league contract. Even though the Chicago White Sox have had great success through the first three months of the season, they have not had the greatest luck in terms of player health. Matters only got worse for the White Sox on Tuesday, as catcher Yasmani Grandal is out for the next four-to-six weeks after tearing a tendon in his left knee during Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins. If they were, by chance, looking for a catcher on the open market, they can cross one name off the list.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: We are finally done with Adam Eaton forever

The Chicago White Sox have a huge game with Lance Lynn on the mound ahead of them as they try to take yet another series from the Minnesota Twins. Before the pregame festivities got underway, however, they announced that they were activating Adam Engel off the Injured List for the second time this season. That will surely be a big boost to the roster which is much needed with all the injuries. However, nobody expected them to actually DFA Adam Eaton.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Former Astros slugger hints at LAD cheating in wild interview

Some Houston Astros players were fake contrite in the wake of the revelations of the full scope of their cheating scandal, which bothered Dodgers fans to no end. “Couldn’t Alex Bregman do better than reading off a tiny slip of paper?” we said. “Pretending to be upset they were caught … this is embarrassing.”
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Catcher Announces Shocking Retirement At 28

A Major League Baseball catcher has announced his shocking retirement at the age of 28. Yermin Mercedes, who had an incredibly good April for the Chicago White Sox, announced on Instagram that “it’s over.”. The 28-year-old Dominican Republic product had recently been sent down to the minor leagues. Earlier on...
MLBthecomeback.com

Phillies prospect Daniel Brito has surgery after collapsing during game; Triple-A doubleheader postponed

Philadelphia Phillies minor-league infielder Daniel Brito suffered a medical emergency on the field during the Lehigh Valley IronPigs’ Triple-A game against the Rochester Red Wings (Washington Nationals’ affiliate) on Saturday, leading to the doubleheader being postponed. According to the Democrat and Chronicle, the third baseman “apparently suffered some type of...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBBleacher Report

The 8 MLB Teams That Blew It at the Trade Deadline

Former Washington National Max ScherzerNick Wass/Associated Press. If you thought the Thursday night megadeal in which the Washington Nationals shipped Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers was going to be the end of the stakes-raising at the MLB trade deadline, goodness were you mistaken. Dozens of...
MLBtheScore

Benches clear after Abreu hit in head with 96-mph pitch

Benches cleared between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians on Friday after James Karinchak hit Jose Abreu in the head with a 96-mph pitch. Abreu dropped to the ground and appeared dazed before being held up by teammates and checked out by a trainer. White Sox manager Tony La...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Tigers announce 4 roster moves, and you’re probably not going to like them

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers announced four roster moves Wednesday morning, and they probably aren’t the ones fans wanted to hear. Unfortunately, Daz Cameron has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a right toe sprain. While his overall offensive numbers don’t look great, Cameron has hit three home runs and stolen four bases in limited at-bats. He’s hit the ball hard and played a solid defensive center field.
MLBdetroitsportsnation.com

Return package revealed for Detroit Tigers trade with Milwaukee Brewers

The MLB trade deadline is just over 2 hours away and the Detroit Tigers have gotten in on the action as they have traded Daniel Norris to the Milwaukee Brewers. We now know the return package for Norris and according to Jason Beck, who also reported the trade first, the Tigers are getting RHP Reese Olsen from the Brewers.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers Trade Deadline 2021: Take a Bow Al Avila

It’s a beautiful sunny day here in Detroit as the 4PM MLB trade deadline has passed and both Detroit Tigers players and fans can let out a sigh of relief. Now that the dust has settled, Al Avila should be sitting on his porch enjoying his favorite rum drink with a little pink umbrella and be quite proud of himself. This trade deadline was a success.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Willson Contreras ejected, restrained by David Ross

A lengthy rain delay and four-run deficit wasn’t enough to put out the fiery passion of Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. “He's a passionate player,” manager David Ross said postgame. “I love his passion.”. Ross said that after restraining his catcher after an ejection in the ninth inning of Saturday’s 7-3...
MLBPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

5 Detroit Tigers who could be traded by Friday

This coming Friday, the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline will come and go and we will know if the Detroit Tigers decided to make a move or not. According to Tigers GM Al Avila, the team is no longer in a “rebuild” and instead, they are now “building.” Avila has said that the Tigers are only going to sell a player at the trade deadline if he feels like it helps the team now and in the future.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Anthony Rizzo is still wearing his Cubs batting gloves in first at bat with Yankees

Even though he is with the New York Yankees, Anthony Rizzo is still wearing his Chicago Cubs batting gloves. The Chicago Cubs did not mess around when it came to selling at the trade deadline. The first big domino to fall was first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who was traded to the New York Yankees on Thursday. Even though he is no longer in the Windy City, he still keeps a part of the Cubs with him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy