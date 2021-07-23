Cancel
Arkansas State

TCU Baseball lands Arkansas transfer Caleb Bolden

By Melissa B. Triebwasser
frogsowar.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKirk Saarloos is working hard this offseason to address TCU Baseball’s soft spots — namely starting pitching. Earlier this month, he locked in Oregon starter Brett Walker, a veteran arm who should immediately compete for a spot alongside rising star Austin Krob in the weekend rotation. This week, he secured the services of Caleb Bolden, a Texarkana native who spent the last four years on the bump for Arkansas, where he pitched in 31 games across his career, including 17 in 2021 as the Razorbacks rose as high as #1 overall in the collegiate baseball rankings.

