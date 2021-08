Londyn Wulf, center, of Creston poses after being named 2021 Union County Fair Princess Thursday in Afton. She is the daughter of Don and Meredith Wulf. Left is the first runner-up, Riley Kinsella of Creston. She is the daughter of Jason and Marilyn Kinsella. Right is second runner-up Hadley Brown of Afton. She is the daughter of Clint and Christi Brown.