Underworld 4K Ultra HD Collection Arriving in October

Tatum fits the bill as a soldier well, physically and mentally, but his acting skills are rough. The year was 1923. The place was Providence, Rhode Island. The event was the creation of Hassenfeld Brothers, a textile company created by three brothers, Henry, Hillel, and Herman. In 1942 the company had transitioned to making toys and in 1964 they created an "action figure" called G.I. Joe. Originally, G.I. Joe was hugely profitable for the company but by the mid-1970s production of the toy was halted. Over the years, the G.I. Joe series has had a growing presence in the media, first with comics, then books and records, and finally films. The first live-action movie, released in 2009, was G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra. Twelve years later, the film is available on 4K for the first time.