Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Underworld 4K Ultra HD Collection Arriving in October

By Mirko Parlevliet
vitalthrills.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony Pictures Home Entertainment announced today that the Underworld 4K Ultra HD Collection is arriving on October 5, 2021 (pre-order at Amazon). You can view the full cover below. This limited edition gift set marks the first time that fans will be able to experience all five films on 4K...

www.vitalthrills.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Skiba
Person
Wes Borland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Ultra Hd#Blu Ray Disc#Collectible#Dolby Atmos#Hdr#Lycans#Sd Hd#The Underworld#Lycans#Featurettes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
SONY
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
Moviescomicmix.com

All 5 Underworld Films come to 4K in a Box Set

The eternal battle between vampires and Lycans gets upgraded when the UNDERWORLD 4K ULTRA HD COLLECTION arrives on October 5th from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. This limited edition gift set marks the first time that fans will be able to experience all five films on 4K Ultra HD disc with High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos audio. The films will also be available digitally in 4K with HDR.
MoviesHigh-Def Digest

Blu-ray & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Release Guide - July 18 - July 24, 2021

Release announcements have been huge this month. We have added over 200 so far as of the 17th and there's two weeks left to the month! (An average month consists of around 225 titles added.) This is great news for physical media, let's just remember to buy the titles we have been waiting for to arrive on disc.
TV Showsreadjunk.com

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup (July 20th 2021)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k Ultra HD Tuesday Roundup for July 20th 2021. Some of titles coming out today include: Star Trek Discovery – Season 3, The Walking Dead: Season 10, Spiral, Die In A Gunfight and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

David Lynch’s DUNE Available 2-Disc Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 31st From Arrow Video

David Lynch’s DUNE (1984) will be available in a 2-Disc Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray August 31st from Arrow Video. Following a notorious aborted attempt by Alejandro Jodorowsky in the 1970s, Frank Herbert’s bestselling sci-fi epic Dune finally made it to the big screen as the third film by emerging surrealist wunderkind David Lynch, featuring an all-star cast that includes several of Lynch’s regular collaborators.
Moviesdigitalchumps.com

Spiral (4k Ultra HD + Blu-ray)

“A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in SPIRAL, the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.”
Moviesflickdirect.com

Snatch 4K Ultra HD Review

As Ritchie’s second feature film, Snatch is well done and shows inklings of the master craftsman he will eventually become. The year was 1998. Writer/director Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes) released his first feature film - Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels - about a group of friends who pool their money to play in a high stake's poker game. Two years later, his sophomore movie, Snatch, received a lukewarm to favorable reception from critics but garnered plenty of praise from audiences. With a wonderful cast and plots that intersected and intertwined, Richie brought a fully fleshed-out idea to the big screen and made all 100 minutes enjoyable to watch. Twenty-one years, and a dozen additional films later, Sony Pictures has decided to release Snatch on 4K UHD.
Movieswhathifi.com

Ultra HD Blu-ray: everything you need to know

It took a few years to gain momentum, but 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray is now a firm fixture of virtually all major film releases. The first 4K TVs went on sale back in 2012, but it wasn't until 2016 that the first 4K Blu-ray players from Samsung and Panasonic went on sale - alongside, thankfully, an increasing number of 4K Blu-ray discs. Today there are a number of 4K players on the market, you can pick up a 4K Blu-ray film in your local supermarket or online and, as streaming services step up to compete with 4K content, both are getting more affordable by the day.
Moviesmycentraloregon.com

'Black Widow' getting early digital drop on August 10; Coming to Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and DVD September 14

The film, which debut in theaters and via streaming on Disney+ Premiere Access on July 9, will also be coming to Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and DVD on September 14. Black Widow will also be packaged with never-before-seen bonus footage, including nine deleted scenes, as well as a gag reel and three featurettes. The three “making of” segments center, respectively, on the genesis of the project with director Cate Shortland, a feature on Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh‘s on-and-off-screen sisterly relationship and their training, and another on the worldwide scope of the spy thriller/standalone adventure of Johansson’s super-spy Avenger.
MoviesCollider

‘The Shawshank Redemption’ Breaks Out With 4K Ultra HD Release

The Shawshank Redemption, the beloved 1994 prison drama, is finally coming to 4K Ultra HD. Based on Stephen King's 1982 novella, "Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption," the script was adapted by Frank Darabont, who also made his directorial debut with the film. The story follows Andy Dufresne (Tim Robbins), a man serving two life sentences at Shawshank State Prison. He befriends Ellis "Red" Redding (Morgan Freeman), another lifer who specializes in procuring contraband for his fellow inmates. The two form an unlikely bond in the face of an unjust system, even as Andy harbors a secret plan.
Moviesiconvsicon.com

‘The Shawshank Redemption’ Arrives on 4K Ultra HD and Digital September 14th

The Shawshank Redemption, which received seven Oscar® nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Original Score and Best Screenplay, will be released on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital on September 14, it was announced today by Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Released in 1994, the film marked the feature directorial debut of its screenwriter, Frank Darabont.
Moviescinelinx.com

A Quiet Place Part II 4K Ultra HD (Review)

After finally hitting theaters, this week brings A Quiet Place Part II to 4K Ultra HD. Is the tense sequel worth adding to your home entertainment collection?. Despite being a horror-movie weenie, I’m a sucker for all manner of Monster movies. As such, I was pretty happy with A Quiet Place when it launched. With the sequel looking like it would dive more into that territory, giving us more monster action, I was definitely excited to check this one out.
Moviesflickdirect.com

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra 4K Ultra HD Review

Tatum fits the bill as a soldier well, physically and mentally, but his acting skills are rough. The year was 1923. The place was Providence, Rhode Island. The event was the creation of Hassenfeld Brothers, a textile company created by three brothers, Henry, Hillel, and Herman. In 1942 the company had transitioned to making toys and in 1964 they created an "action figure" called G.I. Joe. Originally, G.I. Joe was hugely profitable for the company but by the mid-1970s production of the toy was halted. Over the years, the G.I. Joe series has had a growing presence in the media, first with comics, then books and records, and finally films. The first live-action movie, released in 2009, was G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra. Twelve years later, the film is available on 4K for the first time.
MoviesWashington Times

‘Saw: Unrated’ 4K Ultra HD movie review

With “Spiral: From the Book of Saw” available to home theaters, now is a great time to take a look back at the first film of the horror franchise with its recent release on the ultra-high definition format. Specifically, Saw: Unrated (Lionsgate Home Entertainment, not rated, 1.78:1 aspect ratio, 161...
Movieshomecinemachoice.com

The Criterion Collection Blu-ray bundle

August sees the arrival of three more classic movies in The Criterion Collection Blu-ray range. Out now is a special edition of Brian De Palma’s enthralling paranoid thriller Blow Out (1981). Following August 23 is a two-disc edition of Joseph L. Mankiewicz’s classic All About Eve (1950), plus a 4K restoration of Bill Duke’s stylish and subversive neo noir Deep Cover (1992). Thanks to The Criterion Collection and Sony Pictures Home Entertainment we have three sets of the three Blu-rays to be won!
MoviesHigh-Def Digest

The End Of Summer Is Nigh! - August 2021 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Release Guide

Summer is usually a fun mixture of soaking in new films at the theater while eagerly anticipating a stacked home video release slate for the fall. The ongoing Covid pandemic has kinda upended that tradition. Theaters are back open, but the release window for films is even shorter so when we used to get a little time to catch our breath in August, the studios and boutique labels are throwing some heavy hitters at us. From your favorite shape-shifting vehicles to an inept bodyguard to an epic science fiction box office bomb - there's some great stuff out there to gather up for your ever-growing collection.
ElectronicsMySanAntonio

Twentieth Century Fox 4K Ultra HD™ with HDR Movies Are Now Available from Kaleidescape

Great Titles Delivered with Kaleidescape’s Renowned Cinematic Experience. Sunnyvale, CA—October 5, 2017—Kaleidescape, Inc., the leading manufacturer of home theater movie players and servers, today announced availability in the United States of 4K Ultra HD™ content with high dynamic range (HDR) from Twentieth Century Fox for playback on the award-winning Kaleidescape Strato movie players. The Kaleidescape Movie Store offers a broad selection of titles in the highest-quality video and audio, for the finest home cinema experience.
Shoppingtecheblog.com

Don’t Pay $56, Get the Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy [4K Ultra HD] for $29.99 Shipped – Today Only

Back to the Future: The Ultimate Trilogy [4K Ultra HD] not only includes the Blu-ray discs, but the digital version as well, and you can get it for $29.99 shipped (order now to lock price, in stock soon), today only, originally $55.98. Unlike previous releases, this trilogy includes all three movies in collectible disc book packaging as well as a bonus disc including all-new content, all in Ultra HD resolution. Product page. Read more for a hands-on video review and additional information.

Comments / 0

Community Policy