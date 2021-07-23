Cancel
TikTok Names Tinuiti First US Independent Agency To Receive Campaign Management Badge Within TikTok Marketing Partner Program

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 10 days ago

Tinuiti will help clients accelerate brand performance and grow their business through TikTok. Tinuiti, the largest independent performance marketing firm across the Triopoly of Google, Facebook, and Amazon, announced that it has earned TikTok’s Campaign Management badge within the TikTok Marketing Partner Program, becoming the first US-independent agency to receive the accreditation from the leading destination for short-form mobile video. The accreditation will help Tinuiti clients leverage TikTok’s comprehensive suite of creative, influencer, and data-driven services to grow their business.

