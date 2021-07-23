TikTok Names Tinuiti First US Independent Agency To Receive Campaign Management Badge Within TikTok Marketing Partner Program

New Technology Ensures Valuable Ownership of Collectibles will be Securely Recorded on the Blockchain. Beyond Protocol, a new blockchain project currently operating in stealth mode with plans to launch this fall, announced the first-ever application of their cutting edge blockchain-ledger technology within the field of rare collectibles. Through a partnership with BRKRZ and Beckett Collectibles, LLC, (“Beckett”) select winners of valuable sneakers and ultra-rare trading cards at tonight’s National Sports Collectors Convention will be able to have their wins recorded securely on the blockchain, and probabilistically unable to be modified, through Beyond Protocol’s blockchain-ledger technology.