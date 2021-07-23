The Home Depot And Google Cloud Expand Partnership To Enhance The Interconnected Shopping Experience
Google Cloud and The Home Depot have extended their multi-year cloud partnership to expand on the retailer’s digital transformation and provide customers with enhanced shopping experiences by blending physical and digital environments. As one of the first major retailers to migrate its website to the cloud, The Home Depot has built upon Google Cloud’s expertise in infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and data analytics to enrich customer experiences no matter how they choose to shop–in-store, online, or on mobile devices.aithority.com
