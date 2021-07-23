Education Technology Company Sketchy Expands Leadership Team And Forms Advisory Board

Former Nike Director of Product Trevin Chow Joins Company; Senior Executives from Facebook, Hasbro Become Advisors. Sketchy, the education technology company on a mission to make learning unforgettable for everyone, has expanded its executive team and established an advisory board as the company continues its path of tremendous growth. The additions include Chief Product Officer Trevin Chow, who joins among a recent hiring wave that also brings talent to Sketchy from many digital entertainment and education companies. He recently hails from Nike as Director of Product, Digital Coaching and Athlete Experiences. Prior to Nike, Chow held leadership positions at Microsoft and Axon where he led teams building transformational products in e-commerce, security, connected fitness and the justice system.