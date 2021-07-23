Quixy Named a Challenger in Spark Matrix: Low-Code Application Development Platforms, 2021
Quixy, the cloud-based no-code Enterprise Process Automation, and Application Development platform, announced that it has been named a Challenger by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in its SPARK Matrix™: Low-Code Application Development (LCAD) Platforms Report for 2021. Accordingly, to Quadrant Solutions, Low-code application development (LCAD) platform empowers citizen developers and professional developers...aithority.com
