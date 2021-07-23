Quixy Named a Challenger in Spark Matrix: Low-Code Application Development Platforms, 2021

Through this partnership, Schneider Electric will offer its Wiser Home Automation Solution Range across Livspace experience centers for its existing and new customers. Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, has partnered with Livspace, India’s leading home interiors and renovation platform, to build smarter homes of tomorrow. Through this partnership, Schneider Electric will offer its Wiser Home Automation Solution Range across Livspace experience centers for its existing and new customers. Owing to Schneider Electric’s legacy and strong R&D, along with Livspace’s expertise and market presence in the home space, this collaboration will further empower home owners by offering them a seamless user experience. The customers can now experience and buy the Wiser Home Automation Solution Range from the Livspace Experience Centres.