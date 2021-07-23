Vulcan Cyber Adds Cloud Security Module To Risk-Based Remediation Platform
Update enables Vulcan Cyber customers to evaluate and prioritize cloud, application and IT infrastructure risk from a single platform. Vulcan Cyber, developers of the industry’s only risk-based remediation platform for infrastructure, application and cloud security, announced the new Vulcan Cyber Cloud Security module provides a consolidated view of cyber risks across cloud application environments as well as traditional IT infrastructure.aithority.com
Comments / 0