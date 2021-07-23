Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Vulcan Cyber Adds Cloud Security Module To Risk-Based Remediation Platform

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 10 days ago

Update enables Vulcan Cyber customers to evaluate and prioritize cloud, application and IT infrastructure risk from a single platform. Vulcan Cyber, developers of the industry’s only risk-based remediation platform for infrastructure, application and cloud security, announced the new Vulcan Cyber Cloud Security module provides a consolidated view of cyber risks across cloud application environments as well as traditional IT infrastructure.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyber Security#Google Cloud#Cloud Infrastructure#Cloud Management#Aqua Security#Iam#Cloudsec#Kubernetes#Amazon Web Services#Microsoft Azure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
AWS
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Google
News Break
Software
Related
Technologyinforisktoday.com

Adaptive Cloud Security

Today’s organizations rely heavily on cloud applications in order to be at the forefront of digital innovations, and to keep their users connected and their businesses thriving. Cloud innovations help keep organizations competitive in the ever-changing and demanding digital marketplace, with new applications and cloud services enabling businesses to be more agile, adaptive, and responsive to pressing market demands, user expectations, and employee productivity. But for businesses to be as agile and adaptable as they need to be, the applications they use need to be configured and secured consistently, everywhere they reside.
Las Vegas, NVaithority.com

DSP Group And Cloud Of Things Collaborate To Introduce A Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway Based On DSP Group’s ULE Module

Both companies to demonstrate at ISC West the resulting combination of reliable wireless connectivity and easily deployable, cost-effective IoT-based sensing and analytics for the smart home or office. DSP Group, Inc. a leading global provider of wireless and voice-processing chipset solutions for converged communications, and Cloud of Things, a developer...
Softwarearxiv.org

A Markov Game Model for AI-based Cyber Security Attack Mitigation

The new generation of cyber threats leverages advanced AI-aided methods, which make them capable to launch multi-stage, dynamic, and effective attacks. Current cyber-defense systems encounter various challenges to defend against such new and emerging threats. Modeling AI-aided threats through game theory models can help the defender to select optimal strategies against the attacks and make wise decisions to mitigate the attack's impact. This paper first explores the current state-of-the-art in the new generation of threats in which AI techniques such as deep neural network is used for the attacker and discusses further challenges. We propose a Markovian dynamic game that can evaluate the efficiency of defensive methods against the AI-aided attacker under a cloud-based system in which the attacker utilizes an AI technique to launch an advanced attack by finding the shortest attack path. We use the CVSS metrics to quantify the values of this zero-sum game model for decision-making.
SoftwareTechRepublic

Moving OT to the cloud means accounting for a whole new host of security risks

ICS systems managed via cloud software are open to exploits that could be destructive enough to cause physical damage to industrial systems. Here's how to protect your operational technology network. In the race to move operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS) to the cloud, critical vulnerabilities in popular...
SoftwareSDTimes.com

HCL announces cloud-native platform for building solutions

HCL Software has made its DevOps product portfolio cloud-ready, and has introduced HCL SoFy, a cloud-native platform for creating tool solutions, and HCL Now, a cloud-native-as-a-service offering. The work is the result of a major investment HCL made across its entire product portfolio to modernize its solutions for the cloud,...
Jim Fitzgeraldaithority.com

Vital Images and CloudWave Partner to Bring Secure Cloud-Based Enterprise Imaging Solutions to Healthcare Delivery Organizations

Vital and CloudWave’s OpSus Cloud Deliver Industry-Leading Enterprise Imaging as a Secure Service to Healthcare Organizations. CloudWave, a cloud and managed services provider for healthcare, and Vital Images, Inc., a Canon Group Company, the healthcare industry’s leader in enterprise imaging solutions, announced their partnership in providing secure, cloud-based enterprise imaging solutions to healthcare.
Technologysignalscv.com

7 Reasons Cyber Security Is Important

In simple words, cybersecurity can be defined as the process of protecting inter-connected systems like software, hardware, and data from hackers and cybercriminals. Cybersecurity is used by both businesses and individuals to prevent the chances of cybercriminals gaining unauthorized access to computerized systems and data centers. If you are new...
SoftwareZDNet

GitHub boosts supply chain security for Go modules

GitHub has announced a slew of supply chain security upgrades for modules based on the Go programming language. On July 22, GitHub staff product manager William Bartholomew said in a blog post that Go -- also known as Golang -- is now firmly entrenched in the top 15 programming languages on the platform, and as the most popular host for Go modules, GitHub wants to help the community "discover, report, and prevent security vulnerabilities."
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Cloud security could be the biggest risk your workplace faces

As cloud computing usage in the workplace grows, so do related cybersecurity threats, new research has warned. A report from Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) provider Netskope claims malware delivered via cloud apps now accounts for more than two-thirds (68%) of all malware delivered to businesses. Furthermore, malicious Office documents...
Technologydevops.com

Sysdig Announces Intent to Acquire Apolicy for Infrastructure as Code Security with Auto Remediation

Policy as code based on Open Policy Agent (OPA) strengthens existing cloud and Kubernetes security in the Sysdig Secure DevOps Platform. San Francisco, CA, July 20, 2021 — Sysdig, Inc., the secure DevOps leader, announced intent to acquire Apolicy to shift security further left and expand the Sysdig offering to include Infrastructure as code (IaC) security. Sysdig customers secure the DevOps cycle from build through production. Apolicy complements these capabilities by strengthening cloud and Kubernetes security with compliance and governance enforcement via policy as code, auto-remediation of drift to close the loop from production to source, and faster issue resolution with risk-based prioritization.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

The Cyber Security Buffs: January 2021 Edition

Cyber Security Buffs conducted a webinar on 28th January 2021 to celebrate the occasion of Data Privacy Day. This webinar speculated the upcoming challenges and trends associated with data privacy. It focused on the policies and practices organizations should enforce to prevent data breaches and strengthen their data privacy framework.
BusinessTechCrunch

Cyber risk startup Safe Security lands $33M from UK telco BT

Founded in 2012, Safe Security — formerly known as Lucideus — helps organizations measure and mitigate enterprise-wide cyber risk using its security assessment framework for enterprises (SAFE) platform. The service, which is used by a number of companies, including Facebook, Softbank and Xiaomi, helps businesses understand their likelihood of suffering a major cyberattack, calculates a financial cost to customers’ risks and provides actionable insight on the steps that can be taken to address them.
Electronicsaithority.com

Lantronix Launches True Zero-Touch Automation for Remote Device Provisioning With the Consoleflow Cloud-Based SAAS Platform

True Zero-Touch automation simplifies onboarding logistics for Lantronix IoT and Out of Band (OOB) devices, increasing operational efficiency and reducing the necessity of onsite visits. Lantronix, a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM) offering Software as a Service (SaaS),...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

5 Hidden Python Libraries For Cyber Security

Python is now one of the most popular and fastest-growing programming languages. Its utility has been demonstrated in the fields of artificial intelligence and business analytics. Building cybersecurity solutions is yet another important application of technology. Python has some amazing libraries that can be utilised in cybersecurity. The good thing...
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

GitHub: Security-Features für Go Modules

GitHub has extended its security functions for the supply chain to the package management Go Modules. These include the GitHub Advisory Database and the GitHub Dependency Graph as well as Dependabot notifications and security updates. Report and fix security vulnerabilities. Information about security risks in Go Modules can now be...
Computersinforisktoday.com

Securing Dynamic Cloud Environments

Cloud computing has transformed how we consume and deploy IT solutions. Compute power is rapidly evolving to a utility model, with shared infrastructure at its core. This shared infrastructure underpinning the cloud revolution has also driven a fundamental shift in how we design and deploy technology within the data center. Servers, storage, networks, and even the data center itself have moved beyond physical limits to become virtualized services residing on physical hardware. With this new virtual shared infrastructure model come new risks.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

How to cyber security: Addressing security fatigue

Addressing security fatigue with small changes to your AppSec strategy can help you manage and minimize risks in your applications. The post How to cyber security: Addressing security fatigue appeared first on Software Integrity Blog. *** This is a Security Bloggers Network syndicated blog from Software Integrity Blog authored by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy