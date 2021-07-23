Cancel
Georgia State

Highlights of Georgia's newest RB commit Branson Robinson

By Joe Vitale
USA Today
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, Georgia added another top recruit to its 2022 recruiting class, which now ranks as the nation’s No. 6 overall class. Branson Robinson, out of Madison, Mississippi, picked the Bulldogs over the Tennessee Volunteers during a live-streamed event from Germantown High School. The four-star is rated the No. 4...

ugawire.usatoday.com

