Highlights of Georgia's newest RB commit Branson Robinson

Georgia Tech legacy Clayton Powell-Lee became the 12th member of Georgia Tech’s 2022 recruiting class on Tuesday. He’s also the latest in the Westlake HS pipeline to GT, joining 2021 freshmen Leo Blackburn and Jakiah Leftwich. A 6-2, 180 lb. safety, “CP” Lee becomes the 4th defensive player in GT’s class and the first in the defensive backfield. He chose GT over 17 reported offers, which included P5 offers from West Virginia, Michigan State, Kansas State, Illinois, and Kansas. As of now, he’s a 5.5 3 Star on Rivals but unrated on 247 and in the 247 composite. Clearly, he’s been garnering increased interest, as 7 of those offers came in the last week alone. He’s been impressive on the camp circuit, and his senior season could lead to a bigger uptick in his recruiting. Georgia Tech’s coaches decided to get him in the class before that could happen.