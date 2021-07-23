Golden Apples’ Russell Edling on facing his high school self for the album Shadowland
Golden Apples’ new album Shadowland predictably finds frontman Russell Edling in sort of a dark place. Written mostly in lockdown, Edling was confronted with recent personal tragedy and the large-scale tragedy of a global pandemic, and he zeroed in on that depression while composing. “There are moments where I thought, ‘Maybe I’m not going to make music anymore,’” he told The Key over Zoom from a friend’s home in Port Richmond. “Everything has felt so up in the air for so long that it’s kind of weird to be doing something that feels almost normal.” Out of that time, though, he created Golden Apples’ first album under a new moniker (previously named Cherry, which he changed to avoid confusion with other bands with similar names).thekey.xpn.org
