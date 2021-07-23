Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Golden Apples’ Russell Edling on facing his high school self for the album Shadowland

By Sam Kesler
xpn.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGolden Apples’ new album Shadowland predictably finds frontman Russell Edling in sort of a dark place. Written mostly in lockdown, Edling was confronted with recent personal tragedy and the large-scale tragedy of a global pandemic, and he zeroed in on that depression while composing. “There are moments where I thought, ‘Maybe I’m not going to make music anymore,’” he told The Key over Zoom from a friend’s home in Port Richmond. “Everything has felt so up in the air for so long that it’s kind of weird to be doing something that feels almost normal.” Out of that time, though, he created Golden Apples’ first album under a new moniker (previously named Cherry, which he changed to avoid confusion with other bands with similar names).

thekey.xpn.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Bowie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shadowland#Apples#High School#Depression#Guitar Solo#Golden Apples#Cherry#Beehive#Kite Party#Fishtown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
MusicBillboard

How a High School History Teacher Became the Voice of the Year’s Most Moving Rock Album

The result is a lean, absorbing record that, upon its release on Run For Cover Records in May, earned the biggest commercial success of Fiddlehead’s career -- peaking at No. 68 on the Top Album Sales chart and selling 7,000 copies to date in the U.S., according to MRC Data -- all while Flynn, a high school history teacher in the Boston area, was wrapping up his school year.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Review: Nobody’s Girl’s Self-Titled Album

Nobody’s Girl | Nobody’s Girl | (Lucky Hound Music) If one voice is potent, then three must pack triple the punch. That’s the concept behind Nobody’s Girl, the Austin-based Texas trio of singing/songwriting women, all of whom had robust, if not overwhelmingly popular, solo careers before joining forces. It worked for the higher-profile members of The Pistol Annies and The Chicks, so why shouldn’t the lesser-known likes of Betty Soo, Rebecca Loebe, and Grace Pettis give it a whirl?
Musicmagneticmag.com

The 15 Best Disco & Funk Tracks of July 2021

1. Dee Gees - You Should Be Dancing. You know disco is back in a major way when the Foo Fighters transform themselves into a Disco band called the Dee Gees (the Dave Grohl's). Following the release of The Bee Gee's documentary How Can You Mend A Broken Heart, Dave discovered his own falsetto, and the rest is soon to be heard on their July 17th Record Store Day release HAIL SATIN! If the rest of the record is as good as "You Should Be Dancing," then we are in for a real treat!
MusicAmadhia

The Best Punk on Bandcamp: July 2021

Bandcamp has long been a home for DIY punk and hardcore from around the world, touching all of the myriad subgenre styles and helping to translate the simple effectiveness of cut-and-paste to the digital age. For July’s edition of the best punk releases on Bandcamp, Kerry Cardoza features the shoegazey post-punk of L.A.’s Cemento, a new compilation of Virginia proto-punks Beex, the anarcho-punk of NYC’s Porvenir Oscuro, and much more!
Musicxpn.org

Bright Eyes and Lucy Dacus played a Steel Stacks show like it was their last

Midway through a two-hour, 21-song performance at Bethlehem’s SteelStacks last night, Conor Oberst of Bright Eyes told the audience “The set is gonna be kind of long, because we don’t know when we’ll be able to play again.”. The feeling of unease was palpable for many reasons: the big-picture timing...
MusicMTV

Bop Shop: Songs From Jamila Woods, Syd, Kyle, And More

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?. Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't...
Celebritiesgetindianews.com

Fetty Wap & Turquoise Miami’s Daughter Maxwell Passed Away, Cause of Death Revealed!

Fetty Wap is one of the most prominent and well-known rappers who has gained a huge reputation and fame for his number of albums. The rapper is hitting the headlines for revealing his fifth child’s mother. Yes, you read it right that one of Fetty’s babies’ mothers is Turquoise Miami. According to recent reports, his fifth child passed away on Tuesday. As we all know that Fetty Wap is blessed with six children with five different women. Fetty Wap is a famous American rapper who is credited for a number of albums. In this article, our viewers will come to know more about the rapper and her ex-girlfriend Turquoise Miami.
CelebritiesTMZ.com

Veteran Soap Opera Star Jay Pickett Dies on Set of Movie at 60

Longtime soap opera actor Jay Pickett has died -- this while he was actually doing his job in front of the camera. Jay passed Thursday on the set of a new film he was working on called "Treasure Valley" in Idaho -- so says his costar and co-producer for the flick, Jim Heffel, who shared the tragic news on Facebook ... explaining he actually died while they were preparing to shoot a scene.
Celebritiesoutsider.com

Rapper Fetty Wap’s Four-Year-Old Daughter Passes Away

Turquoise Miami, the mother of rapper Fetty Wap’s daughter Lauren, announced on Saturday (July 31st) that their 4-year-old has passed away. “This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart, and hardheaded princess mermaid Aquarius,” Turquoise writes in an Instagram post, which features Fetty Wap’s daughter playing in a pool.
Celebritiesmyhoustonmajic.com

Alfonso Ribeiro Cites His Interracial Marriage For Not Being Accepted By The Black Community

Alfonso Ribeiro made a name for himself in Hollywood with the iconic role as Carlton Banks on the hit ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The show became a fixture in Black households across America, particularly with many favoring the character of Carlton specifically. However, the seasoned actor who plays him isn’t feeling the love from his community in real life, and the reason being due to his marriage to a white woman.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick make major announcement - fans react

Longtime couple Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick stunned fans with some unexpected news they couldn't wait to share. The Hollywood stars were delighted to announce they will once again be working together on a new project and fans could barely contain themselves. Kevin will be following his wife's orders as...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Cancels Concert After Thousands Flock to Nashville

The thunder rolled too much on Saturday night, and as a result, officials postponed Garth Brooks’ Nashville show. On Saturday, as Brooks’ fans waited in the Nissan Stadium, severe thunderstorms rolled through Music City. Now, the concert that drew tens of thousands to the outdoor venue has been postponed. Many called for the show to be moved back just one day. However, that plan has now been scratched.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

I’m Raising My Sister’s Kid, but My Parents Still Hate Me – Story of the Day

My sister was the golden child, and I had to raise her baby when she got pregnant. But my parents would not give me any love and did the unspeakable years later. By the time I was five years old, I could tell that my parents preferred my sister, Madeline, over me. Although I was younger, they barely paid me any attention. My birthdays were small and simple, whereas they would throw big events for my sister.

Comments / 0

Community Policy