After Mirabai Chanu's stunning silver on Saturday, it's time for another jam-packed day in the Olympic Games. Sunday, July 25, will continue to be covered by our live blog -- and here are the events that Indians will be participating in. All times given are in IST. To simplify things further, we've divided them into 'medal events' (those that have a final, i.e. a medal-winning opportunity, on the day) and 'others' (only qualifying rounds on the day).