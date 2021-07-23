Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Amazon to investigate allegations of harassment and discrimination in its AWS unit

By Kim Lyons
The Verge
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon will investigate allegations of discrimination and harassment within its Amazon Web Services (AWS) unit, following an employee petition that criticized AWS’s culture, The Washington Post reported. More than 550 Amazon workers signed the petition, which calls out AWS for its “underlying culture of systemic discrimination, harassment, bullying, and bias against women and under-represented groups,” the Post reported. The petition further alleges that Amazon’s system to investigate claims of discrimination is “not fair, objective or transparent.”

www.theverge.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Ceo#Gender Discrimination#Amazon Web Services#The Washington Post#Warner#Verge#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
AWS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
BusinessThe Verge

Microsoft is facing a subpoena for millions of documents in Google’s antitrust case

The sweeping federal antitrust case against Google has given rise to a significant fight over data held by Microsoft, and the company is now facing a subpoena for millions of documents that could shed light on its attempts to compete with Google’s search engine. Having initially cooperated with prosecutors in building an antitrust case against Google, Microsoft could be obligated to produce millions more documents at the request of Google’s defense team.
Businesswindowscentral.com

Microsoft, Amazon, and Google account for 61% of cloud infrastructure spending

Canalys data indicates cloud infrastructure services spending shot up by 36% in the second quarter of 2021. 31% of that spending goes to Amazon Web Services. Canalys has data illustrating the breakdown of global cloud spending in quarter two of 2021. Spoiler: Amazon and Microsoft dominate the stats, with Google coming in at a tidy third place while everyone else is lumped into the "other" category. Between the three leaders, 61% of all cloud infrastructure is accounted for, as of 2021's second quarter.
Labor Issuesbuzzfeednews.com

Activision Blizzard Employees Walked Out Over Discrimination And Harassment Allegations

Employees of Activision Blizzard staged a walkout on Wednesday to protest the company's response to a lawsuit alleging a culture of harassment and discrimination toward women. Workers planned to walk off the job — whether at home or at the company's campus in California — starting at 10 a.m. Pacific time. Four demands were distributed by organizers on social media: an end to mandatory arbitration clauses, better policies for hiring and promotions, public compensation data, and a third-party audit.
BusinessKotaku

Activision CEO Bobby Kotick Comments On Harassment Allegations

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has issued a public statement addressed to all employees concerning the harassment lawsuit against his company. This has been a difficult and upsetting week. I want to recognize and thank all those who have come forward in the past and in recent days. I so...
BusinessLaw.com

Amazon Turns to Seyfarth Shaw to Handle Disability Discrimination Suit

Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Amazon Fulfillment Services Inc. to New Jersey District Court. The suit, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by Costello & Mains on behalf of Greg Dubitsky. The case is 1:21-cv-14194, Dubitsky v. Amazon Fulfillment Services Inc. et al. This...
Businessgamesindustry.biz

Blizzard president addresses harassment, discrimination lawsuit

The head of Blizzard Entertainment reacted to a California Department of Fair Employment and Housing lawsuit alleging harassment and discrimination of women in a memo to staff last night, as reported by Bloomberg's Jason Schreier. "I personally have a lot of emotions coming out of yesterday, and I know you...
Businessnewsbrig.com

Ubisoft sued in France over alleged ‘institutional harassment’

Ubisoft is facing new legal action over alleged sexual harassment throughout the company. Kotaku and Rock Paper Shotgun report that French workers union Solidaires Informatiques and two former Ubisoft staffers have sued the game developer for allegedly enabling a culture of “institutional sexual harassment.” It was supposedly easier for Ubisoft to tolerate misconduct than to address problems, according to the union.
BusinessThe Verge

Amazon fined record $887 million over EU privacy violations

Now that Amazon’s Q2 earnings are in, it has submitted a 10-Q filing with the SEC that includes additional details like this eye-popping note about a fine imposed by Luxembourg’s National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD) (via Bloomberg). On July 16, 2021, the Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (the...
California Statemarketresearchtelecast.com

Blizzard President on Harassment: “Allegations are extremely concerning”

The state of California has denounced Activision Blizzard for alleged cases of workplace and sexual harassment in the World of Warcraft company and Overwatch 2. The also creators of Diablo IV have been identified as a company in which bad behavior has allegedly prevailed for some time years. J. Allen Brack, named president of Blizzard Entertainment in 2018, has sent an email to the employees, a document shared publicly on Twitter by journalist Jason Schreier. Along these lines, the manager acknowledges that what the complaint reveals is “extremely worrying.”
Businesscryptopotato.com

Amazon Wants a Leader For Its Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Unit

Amazon is looking for a Digital Currency and Blockchain Product Lead according to a recent job post. Is this one step towards crypto adoption?. Amazon seems determined to maintain its reputation as an innovative company and is looking to experiment with cryptocurrencies through a digital currency payment and blockchain unit.
Businesstechvati.com

Amazon seeks expert to develop cryptocurrency and blockchain

Amazon, one of the largest companies in the world, is looking for an expert executive with great experience in blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Given the technological potential of the American company, you may be considering the idea of ​​creating your own virtual currency. The Seattle-based company posted a job posting on...
BusinessProvidence Business News

Employees’ Retirement System of R.I. suing Facebook over Cambridge Analytica scandal

PROVIDENCE – R.I. General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced Friday that the Employees’ Retirement System of Rhode Island has filed a lawsuit in Delaware against Facebook Co-Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and members of the Facebook’s board of directors, alleging breaches of fiduciary duties pertaining to the social media outlet and Cambridge Analytica data-privacy scandal.
BusinessThe Verge

Tesla agrees to pay $1.5 million to settle battery throttling lawsuit

Tesla agreed to pay $1.5 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the company used a software update to reduce the maximum battery voltage for some of its Model S sedans, Reuters reports. The software update, which was released in 2019, resulted in slower charging speed and diminished range for around...
WorldNewsweek

65 Arrested in Fake Call Center Ploy Used to Scam US Citizens

Police in Delhi, India arrested 65 people last week who allegedly operated a call center aimed at extorting U.S. citizens. Police said they arrested 63 "tele-callers," as well as the call center's two owners, Lakhan Jagwani and Vijender Singh Rawat, according to India Today. The callers allegedly pretended to be U.S. officials.

Comments / 1

Community Policy