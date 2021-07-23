Amazon to investigate allegations of harassment and discrimination in its AWS unit

Canalys data indicates cloud infrastructure services spending shot up by 36% in the second quarter of 2021. 31% of that spending goes to Amazon Web Services. Canalys has data illustrating the breakdown of global cloud spending in quarter two of 2021. Spoiler: Amazon and Microsoft dominate the stats, with Google coming in at a tidy third place while everyone else is lumped into the "other" category. Between the three leaders, 61% of all cloud infrastructure is accounted for, as of 2021's second quarter.