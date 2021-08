Remember the movie Spaceballs? If you don’t (or, heaven forbid, haven’t seen this classic comedy), there’s a scene in which the villain, Dark Helmet, orders his starship’s crew to chase the hero, Lonestar’s, ship. In a spoof of sci-fi film scenes in which starship captains engage light speed, and the viewing audience is suddenly treated to a kaleidoscope of light, Dark Helmet orders his crew to go to the top speed, “Ludicrous speed.” The hero’s sidekick then comments on the kaleidoscope from the villain’s ship that he and the viewers see, noting they’re going so fast, “they’ve gone to plaid.” So, how does this relate to the Tesla Model S?