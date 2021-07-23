Cancel
Dallas County, TX

Dallas County Reports 340 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 5 Deaths, Including 52 Probable Cases

duncanville.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas County Reports 340 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 5 Deaths, Including 52 Probable Cases. As of 3:00 pm July 22, 2021 Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 340 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 288 confirmed cases and 52 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 267,108 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 44,612 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 4,176 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.

