Dallas County Reports 340 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 5 Deaths, Including 52 Probable Cases
Dallas County Reports 340 New Positive 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases and 5 Deaths, Including 52 Probable Cases. As of 3:00 pm July 22, 2021 Dallas County Health and Human Services is reporting 340 additional positive cases of 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Dallas County, 288 confirmed cases and 52 probable cases. There is a cumulative total of 267,108 confirmed cases (PCR test). There is a cumulative total of 44,612 probable cases (antigen test). A total of 4,176 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness.www.duncanville.com
