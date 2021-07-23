Morgan Wallen Says He Meant to Use N-Word Playfully, Was Ignorant and Wrong
Morgan Wallen says when he used the n-word after partying with his friends, he thought it was “playful” … but he admits that’s ignorant, and he now knows it’s wrong. The country music star gave his first interview about the scandal, the result of a video shot by a neighbor on January 31 in Nashville and obtained by TMZ … showing Wallen casually dropping the slur while making fun of one of his friends.www.foxbangor.com
