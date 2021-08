Fort Erie Early Entries, Monday July 26th, 2021

We’re champions. That’ll really never get old, will it? We’re champions. A lot of digital ink has been used up raising countless toasts to the Milwaukee Bucks, to Giannis Antetokounmpo, to Khris Middleton, to Jrue Holiday, to the entire roster, to the coaching staff, to the front office, to the city of Milwaukee, to Brandon Jennings, to Michael Redd, to virtually anybody and everybody who has had even a partial role in hoeing the tough road to glory. Of course, the fans have gotten a good amount of credit as well, but ultimately to the ones who did the physical work (rightfully) goes the adulation.