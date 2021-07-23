Cancel
Soccer

Alan Tate in charge of Swansea at Bristol Rovers after Steve Cooper’s exit

 10 days ago
Alan Tate will be on the touchline in Swansea’s friendly against Bristol Rovers (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Archive)

Swansea have confirmed that first-team coach Alan Tate will take charge of the friendly against Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The 38-year-old will take responsibility of the first team while the club look to appoint a long-term successor to Steve Cooper who left the Liberty Stadium earlier this week.

Tate has been part of the coaching set-up at Swansea since 2019 and made 340 appearances for the Swans during his playing days.

