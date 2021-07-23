Alan Tate in charge of Swansea at Bristol Rovers after Steve Cooper’s exit

Alan Tate will be on the touchline in Swansea’s friendly against Bristol Rovers (Tim Goode/PA) (PA Archive)

Swansea have confirmed that first-team coach Alan Tate will take charge of the friendly against Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The 38-year-old will take responsibility of the first team while the club look to appoint a long-term successor to Steve Cooper who left the Liberty Stadium earlier this week.

Tate has been part of the coaching set-up at Swansea since 2019 and made 340 appearances for the Swans during his playing days.