Alpha Superwolf Electric Pickup Looks Great But Will It Happen?

As Ford Authority reported back in May, Ford plans on electrifying its entire North American lineup at an as-yet-undetermined point in the future. Ford has already committed to going all-electric with its European passenger vehicle lineup by 2030, but commercial vehicles and heavier trucks are a bit of a wild card, as battery technology isn’t quite at the point where it’s feasible for use in those applications. This is also true of the Ford Super Duty, which as Ford Authority reported last November, won’t be going electric anytime soon. And, as it turns out, Ford Super Duty owners won’t be easy to convert if it ever does, according to new research from environmental activist group Coltura.