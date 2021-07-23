Cancel
Premier League

Marcos Alonso Discusses In-House Pre-Season Test Ahead of 2021/22

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 10 days ago

Chelsea's pre-season friendly against Drohead United was cancelled, leaving the Blues to play an in-house.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Armando Broja getting on the scoresheet in the second half.

Chelsea's Marcos Alonso spoke to the official club website to discuss the unique clash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RpwRZ_0b5jMoYL00
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Alonso said: "Pre-season is training with these lads so of course we know each other very well, but it’s always a good test and a good challenge. It’s demanding to play against players like we have here."

The defender continued to discuss how the game helped improve their fitness.

"It’s more for fitness preparation, but a game like this, it’s also a good test in terms of the level of the squad. Even in training we never want to lose, of course." he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y6FPI_0b5jMoYL00
Chelsea FC

"That’s why the intensity is always high even in training games. It’s always so demanding and that’s what it takes to have the right preparation to be ready for the beginning of the season." Alonso continued.

"It was good also to change some of the habits from training with some game stuff, so it’s always good to have these kind of games in pre-season."

The Blues have cut their training camp in Ireland short and are set to play Bournemouth in their next pre-season friendly.

Chelsea's Pre-Season Schedule

July 27 - Bournemouth (a) | Friendly

August 1 - Arsenal (a) | Friendly

August 4 - Spurs (h) | Friendly

August 11 - Villarreal (n) - UEFA Super Cup

August 14 - Crystal Palace (h) | Premier League

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

