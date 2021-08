We recently announced the next Hearthstone expansion is coming, “United in Stormwind” and its 135 cards. On Aug 3, the second expansion of the “Year of the Gryphon” will launch. There’s so much cool stuff in this expansion so far, too. We’ve got new keywords, new mechanics, new ways to use the weapon slot, and it will also have a Mini-Set, to be revealed later. If you log in now, you also receive a free copy of the Legendary Flightmaster Dungar. The above link has greater details on the expansion and what’s coming, but in summation, here are the new features, before we go into the cards: