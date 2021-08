Local organizations are pitching in to help parents ready their children for the new school year. The Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce will once again provide school supplies to Jacksonville ISD students, although presented in a new format. Rather than have families stand in line at a Back to School Fair, as in years past, to receive their children’s backpacks full of supplies, the classroom supplies will be delivered directly to the campuses within the district. There will be a limited number of backpacks available and student should contact their campus office if one is needed.