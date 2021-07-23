Orlando attorney and stroke survivor Coleman Watson makes bid for US Senate in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — When Orlando attorney Coleman Watson was just 41, he experienced a sudden stroke, impairing his ability to speak. At 43, he’s running for the U.S. Senate. “To me, disability is a matter of perception,” Watson wrote in an email. “My stroke felt like I was a mouse in a maze. And in order to unlock that puzzle, I had to find the right key: speech therapy. I promised myself that when I could talk, read, and write again, then I would pay it forward. That day has come. My ability is stronger than my disability.”