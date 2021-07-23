Vinco Ventures and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Through their Joint Venture, ZVV Media Partners, Completes Acquisition of Lomotif

Experienced NFC, IoT, and Digital Identity Executive Joins Identiv to Bolster the Company’s Growing Investment in the RFID Market. Identiv, Inc., a global leader in digital identification and security, today announced the addition of Amir Khoshniyati as Vice President of Business Development, Americas for the company’s radio frequency identification (RFID) technology solutions. Khoshniyati’s appointment to this newly created role is part of the company’s investment in growing its RFID sales team by 50% by the end of 2021.