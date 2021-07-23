Vinco Ventures and ZASH Global Media and Entertainment Through their Joint Venture, ZVV Media Partners, Completes Acquisition of Lomotif
Vinco Ventures, Inc., a leader in selective acquisitions leveraging new market opportunities by utilizing the B.I.G. Strategy: Buy. Innovate. Grow., is pleased to announce the closing of the Lomotif Private Limited (“Lomotif“) acquisition, which owns the Lomotif short form video platform, through their joint venture entity ZVV Media. This acquisition makes ZVV Media, a subsidiary of Vinco Ventures Inc., one of the most powerful global short form media companies in the marketplace.martechseries.com
