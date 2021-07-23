Collibra Named a Leader in Data Governance Solutions by Independent Research Firm

NICE today unveiled its CXone Summer 2021 release, designed to elevate brand experiences across the customer lifecycle and drive digitally fluent customer and employee experiences. With smart digital self-service capabilities, businesses of any size are empowered to provide customers with the answers they seek at the start of their journey – from the initial web search, across any channel. Delivering faster answers at the true beginning of customer journeys, often well before a conversation with an agent starts, NICE CXone enables effortless next-gen experiences for both customers and employees. Customized next-best-action guidance capabilities allow agents to be better equipped to deliver improved service quality.