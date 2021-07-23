Cancel
Collibra Named a Leader in Data Governance Solutions by Independent Research Firm

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleData Intelligence Company Recognized for Excelling in Stewardship, Policy, and Overall Governance Management. Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Data Governance Solutions, Q3 2021 by Forrester Research. Collibra received the highest score among all vendors in the policy management criterion, the highest score possible in the data governance management criterion, and tied for the highest score in the stewardship management criterion. The company was also top ranked in strategy and market presence (tied).

