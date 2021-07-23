Cancel
Business

Zynga Certified as a 2021 Great Place to Work in the U.S.

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZynga Inc., a global leader in interactive entertainment, has been named a Great Place to Work® in the U.S., as reflected by a survey of current employees. The global authority on workplace culture found that 95% of Zynga employees said the company is a great place to work, mirroring Zynga’s focus on company culture.

martechseries.com

