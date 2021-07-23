Zynga Certified as a 2021 Great Place to Work in the U.S.

Big — Third Place (250-999 employees) What it does: CarShield sells extended auto repair service contracts. Why is your company a best place to work? CarShield really exemplified what being a "best place to work" should look like throughout the past year. CarShield wanted to be able to protect their employees from any threat of layoffs or temporary shutdown. During the pandemic, CarShield was quickly able to make it possible for employees to work remotely from home. The company and its employees formed multiple chat groups so they could easily communicate with each other. Working together to make remote work possible brought our employees even closer together. Recently, when companies began to reopen, CarShield made sure everyone who returned to the office was socially distanced and provided with masks. CarShield also made sure the buildings were regularly disinfected, provided extra hand sanitizing stations, cleaned the building consistently, added medical staff to check temps of all who entered the building, and even purchased dozens of hydroxyl generator fans to keep the air clean and scrubbed of viruses and bacteria. CarShield took all these steps to protect their employees while maintaining the fun and enjoyable work environment that employees have become accustomed to.