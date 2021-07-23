Cancel
ECMOHO Increases Live Broadcasting Efforts via Douyin to Achieve Continuous Marketing Success

By Globe Newswire
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleECMOHO Limited , a leading integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, announced that it will increase live broadcasting efforts on Douyin in 2021 in order to achieve continuous positive marketing outcomes. With a focus on promoting individual interests, Douyin has been one of the most prominent e-commerce companies this year and ECMOHO will increase marketing efforts via the social media platform.

ECMOHO Limited Launches B2B Supply & Marketing Platform To Facilitate Over 100 Million RMB GMV

SHANGHAI, China, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECMOHO Limited (Nasdaq: MOHO) ("ECMOHO" or the "Company"), a leading integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, today announced the recent launch of a B2B supply and marketing platform to comprehensively upgrade its digital supply chain management capabilities. While greatly improving the digital management efficiency of internal warehousing, logistics and other links, it will also empower ECMOHO's partners in the future to work together to build a digital supply chain.

