ECMOHO Increases Live Broadcasting Efforts via Douyin to Achieve Continuous Marketing Success
ECMOHO Limited , a leading integrated solutions provider in the health and wellness market in China, announced that it will increase live broadcasting efforts on Douyin in 2021 in order to achieve continuous positive marketing outcomes. With a focus on promoting individual interests, Douyin has been one of the most prominent e-commerce companies this year and ECMOHO will increase marketing efforts via the social media platform.martechseries.com
