When you’re a billionaire many times over, you get to play with expensive toys, like rare cars and private jets. Elon Musk is no exception. In fact, one of his latest acquisitions, a Gulfstream G650ER, made headlines in part because of its hefty price tag and in part because of SpaceX and Tesla’s role in the purchase. When you’re as wealthy as Elon Musk, Gulfstream jets aren’t major purchases, but his travel subsidies from Tesla made the news.