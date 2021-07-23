2021 NCAA fall sports schedule

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The University of Michigan field hockey program announced its 2021 schedule today (Friday, July 30), featuring a challenging 16-game regular-season slate, including seven home games at Phyllis Ocker Field. The Wolverines will also host the 2021 NCAA Championship, featuring semifinal and title games, on Friday and Sunday, Nov. 19-21. Michigan, the 2020-21 NCAA runner-up, will face four teams coming off a bid in last year's downsized NCAA Tournament, including all three of the other final four participants in North Carolina, Louisville and Iowa. The Wolverines will again kick off the season at the annual ACC/Big Ten Challenge (Aug. 27-29) in Iowa City, Iowa, and open up against the Tar Heels in a rematch of last season's instant-classic NCAA championship game, which UNC claimed, 4-3, in overtime.
Comments / 0