2021 NCAA fall sports schedule

We will be having our fall sports physical night on Monday, July 26th starting at 5:30 PM until we have no more athletes needing physicals. The cost is $25 for the physical and every dollar goes back into the Athletic Training budget for supplies and equipment to keep our athletes healthy and ready to play. Please make sure your physical forms are filled out prior to coming so the line moves quickly. It will be held in the main athletic hallway by the main gym and auditorium.