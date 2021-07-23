Harmful algal bloom found in Lake George

Harmful Algal Blooms can cause serious illness and do occur in the Uintah Basin. Currently, Matt Warner Reservoir is under advisory after elevated levels of cyanobacteria were confirmed. When enjoying the outdoors keep an eye out when recreating on or near water. Harmful algal blooms may look like pea soup, green or blue paint, or have a scum layer or mats/foam floating on the surface. The water may also appear in shades of green, blue-green, yellow, brown, or red. Symptoms of human exposure include rashes, hives, or blisters from skin contact; runny nose, sore throat, asthma, or allergic-like reactions from breathing in droplets from contaminated water; or vomiting and diarrhea, stomach pain, weakness, tingling, dizziness, or trouble breathing from swallowing contaminated water. Symptoms of animal exposure include weakness, staggering, difficulty breathing, vomiting, and convulsions. Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near the bloom, eat bloom material, or lick fur after contact. If you or your pet get sick after contact with an algal bloom or what looks like one, contact your doctor or veterinarian.