Harmful algal bloom found in Lake George

By Gwendolyn Craig Adirondack Explorer
Telegraph
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE GEORGE — It might be the new norm. Environmental conservation officials have confirmed a harmful algal bloom at the southern end of Lake George earlier this week. It is the fifth harmful algal bloom documented on the lake, and the first one reported this season. Lake George’s latest bloom is earlier in the season than last year. A nontoxic bloom was first reported on Oct. 23, according to state Department of Environmental Conservation records.

