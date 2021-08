In the lead up to Thursday night's live Super League action on Sky Sports, I thought it may be interesting to have a look at the respective teams' journeys in 2021 to date. Huddersfield Giants sit 11th in the table going into Round 15 with Hull FC occupying fourth spot. That already tells you a lot. But as you scratch just beneath the surface of the bare results, you begin to reveal perhaps the real reasons behind what are two wildly contrasting stories and sets of fortunes.