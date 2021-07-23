Red Bank, NJ brothers walking through 11 states to help restaurant workers
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, 28-year-old Aiden Ardine and his 27-year-old brother, Louis were bartending at Bond Street Bar and Grill in Asbury Park. Like many employees in the restaurant and bar industry, they were laid off during the pandemic. After moving back home with their family to save some money due to loss of income, they decided they wanted to do something to help others in a similar situation.mybeachradio.com
