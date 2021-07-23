Red Bank, NJ brothers walking through 11 states to help restaurant workers

For me, Friday night was a blast! This is what happened... The night started with me drinking a few cocktails with my best friends. All of our work schedules are unique so it's rare that we are able to hang out all at once. Luckily, my one friend Conor got everyone together so he could invite us to be his groomsman. It was a great moment, and it felt nice to celebrate something special with my buddies. I am extremely happy for my friends Conor and Mika, their wedding next year at Crystal Point in Point Pleasant will be tremendous!