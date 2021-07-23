Cancel
'Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage' Filmmaker Wanted Doc to Feel 'Like a Teen-Slasher Movie'

By Jazz Tangcay
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday (July 23) marks the 22nd anniversary of Woodstock ‘99 festival, and a new HBO documentary fittingly titled “Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage” takes audiences back to the violence-filled, three-day music festival that turned from a celebration into riots, looting and sexual assaults. Director Garret Price, who also served...

The main voice you want to hear from in "Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage" is Fred Durst, frontman for Limp Bizkit, whose Saturday evening set at the 1999 festival embodied the idiotic fiasco the entire festival became. Durst isn't included here, but there are plenty of others who wax...
How the Director of HBO's 'Woodstock 99' Doc Cut Through the Chaos of the Infamous Festival

An ugly chapter in alt-rock history gets the retrospective treatment from filmmaker Garret Price and executive producer Bill Simmons. Director Garrett Price wanted his new documentary Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage, a deep-dive chronicle of one of the most disturbing music festivals in pop-culture history, to kick off with a song that evoked the mood of a '90s road trip movie. He settled on Lit's alt-rock radio hit "My Own Worst Enemy," the type of blaring guitar anthem that, for Price, brought to mind images of "Jason Biggs driving upstate with his friends in a car for a weekend of partying." If you know anything about Woodstock '99, a four-day descent into Limp Bizkit and Kid Rock soundtracked chaos in Rome, New York that ends with human waste pouring out on the ground and flames rising in the sky, you know the good vibes will not last long.
Flashback: Rage Against the Machine Burn an American Flag at Woodstock '99

Woodstock '99 was a shameful disaster. Promoters brought 200,000 young rock fans to a former Air Force base in Rome, New York, but failed to provide them with nearly enough toilets or free water. It was held on a scorching hot weekend in late July with temperatures above 100 degrees, and there was little shade. Bottled water was $4. Some sort of violent eruption was practically inevitable. With a new HBO documentary revisiting the infamous event, a new generation is learning about one of the most calamitous festivals of all time. Fyre Festival and the Long, Wild History of Disastrous Music Fests This...
MOVIE REVIEWS: 'Jungle Cruise;' 'The Green Knight.' Old,' 'Snake Eyes,' 'Stillwater,' 'Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage'

One surefire way to know a film isn't working the way it's intended is if you notice yourself pondering each individual element rather than being swept away by how they're working together. That's the problem with Disney's new adventure film inspired by a theme park ride, "Jungle Cruise." Directed by Jaume Collett-Serra and starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, "Jungle Cruise" should be a stew of flavors perfectly blended together, but instead, it's a salad, each discrete element tossed together, and tossed, and tossed, and tossed again.
HBO's Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage offers a serious interrogation of a worthy but forgotten cultural moment

"Woodstock 99 untangles many of the threads that combusted into what looks, by the end, like a burning apocalypse through a heap of archival footage and interviews with participating musicians such as Moby, Korn's Jonathan Davis, and Jewel, attendees and music critics," says Adrian Horton. "There's the doomed impulse to reboot a highly romanticized moment for Boomers (the original Woodstock was, in reality, a mess, a few shades of luck from tragedy) into a money-maker for young college kids – part of a cultural pattern of "Boomers pushing their beliefs on younger generations", said Price. There was the reaction to the chart-dominating teen pop of Britney Spears, 'NSync, and the Backstreet Boys with overtly aggro acts like Limp Bizkit (choice song: Break Stuff). And there was rampant raunch culture – the kind skewered in two other breakout films of the year, Promising Young Woman and Framing Britney Spears – which figured women's bodies as first and foremost for the enjoyment of men...With Woodstock 99, the sell of 60s idealism curdled into the license to take, to do things not permitted off-grounds. There's chilling footage of the late rapper DMX leading the crowd in a call and response to his lyrics, and a sea of mostly white people gleefully shout back the N-word."
'Ladies and gentlemen, rock and roll': MTV turns 40

Forty years ago today, the music world changed forever. On Aug. 1, 1981, the music video channel MTV made its debut, beginning a decadeslong run of influencing and changing pop culture through groundbreaking videos, eye-popping performances or zeitgeist-capturing reality shows. Before the Video Music Awards, "The Real World," "Jersey Shore"...
Led Zeppelin Documentary, With Unprecedented Access to Band, Has Been Completed

"American Epic" director Bernard MacMahon has revealed the title of his long-awaited and recently completed Led Zeppelin feature documentary: "Becoming Led Zeppelin.". The project, which was first announced in 2019, has unprecedented access to the band, marking the first and only time the group has participated in a documentary in 50 years. Though 1976 doc "The Song Remains the Same" centred on the band, that was largely a concert film of a series of Madison Square Garden performances in 1973.
Loki Director Wants to Direct a Miss Minutes Slasher Flick

Miss Minutes was initially seen as the cute mascot of the TVA in the first few episodes of Loki. However, that changed when the little clock gave fans the shock of their lives in the Season 1 finale. But is Miss Minutes scary enough to star in her own slasher...
Little Known 'Amazing Story' of Famed Numbers Nightclub Featured in Filmmaker's New Doc

THERE ARE FEW places in Houston as hallowed as Montrose's Numbers Nightclub. For nearly 50 years now, the nightclub, which started out as a risqué dinner theater in the late '70s before turning into a gay disco in the '80s and then into the dance club and live music venue it is today, has served as a safe haven for generations for Houstonian outliers and mainstreamers alike. And now, thanks to Houston-reared producer, director and fashion designer Marcus Pontello, 33, the venerated Houston nightlife staple is getting the silver screen treatment.
Gastonia filmmaker to release sci-fi movie filmed in North Carolina

A science fiction feature film will soon be using North Carolina as its backdrop. The writer of the film, David Richardson from Gastonia, has used Bessemer City and Dallas as the scenery for other films like "A Scottish Fling" and "Losing Christmas." Richardson owns Chapel Grove Films, and has made...
From Israel, an anguished cry of rage, pain and love

Two years after he won the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival with his existential and diasporic parable "Synonyms," Israeli auteur Nadav Lapid traded the marshes of Prussia for the beach of Southern France, where his latest film, "Ahed's Knee" picked up the Prix de la Jury at the 74th Cannes Film Festival.
'The Last Mercenary' Review: Jean-Claude Van Damme in a Netflix Thriller...That's a Dubbed French Action Comedy? Mon Dieu

During the closing credits of "The Last Mercenary," we see a montage of Jean-Claude Van Damme in the various getups he wore during the movie (a fuzzy beard; a mustache and Yankees cap; a blond wig; a Bond tuxedo; drag). The film presents this cavalcade of mostly routine disguises with wide-eyed affection, as if it were showing us Peter Sellers in his "Pink Panther" prime. It's all part of the delusion that the makers of "The Last Mercenary" (who are French) are apparently under: that Jean-Claude Van Damme is no mere action star — that he's a stylish comedian, an icon of such ironic charisma that we'd follow him anywhere, even through the paces of a maladroit caper movie like this one.

