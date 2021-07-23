Cancel
Kentucky State

Kentucky cities to receive $157 million in federal funds

By Associated Press
wnky.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says more than 360 Kentucky cities will receive $157 million in American Rescue Plan funding as soon as next week. The funds, which were allocated based on population size, can be used to offset COVID-19 expenses, including the costs of personal protective equipment, vaccination clinics or loss of revenue. Local governments will receive half of their total now, with the second half coming next year.

