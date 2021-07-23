Cancel
Ulster County, NY

Area Man Indicted For Attempting To Kill Deputy Sheriff, DA Says

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 10 days ago
An Ulster County man has been indicted for allegedly attempting to kill a sheriff's deputy. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

An area man has been indicted for the alleged attempted murder of a deputy sheriff.

Ulster County resident of Clayton Shafer, of Esopus, was indicted on Wednesday, July 21 by an Ulster County Grand Jury for the incident which took place in February.

According to court documents, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office received emergency calls from acquaintances on Tuesday, Feb. 9 to check on Shafer’s welfare in his RV located in his business premises a short distance from Robert Graves school on Mountain View Avenue in Esopus.

When an Ulster County deputy sheriff responding to the emergency turned into the driveway, Shafer confronted him with a loaded AR-15, pointed the weapon directly at the deputy, and attempted to shoot, , said the Ulster County District Attorney David Clegg.

“As a result of the extraordinary courage, skill, and evasive training of the responding Deputy, no lives were lost and passing motorists were protected,” said Clegg.

The road was closed down to traffic while law enforcement dealt with the 52-year-old Shafer until he was eventually taken into custody without any injuries to anyone.

Shafer is expected to be arraigned in person in Ulster County Court within a few days.

