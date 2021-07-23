Cancel
These Are the Effects Alcohol Can Have on Your Sleep Patterns

By Adrienne Jordan
marthastewart.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you've ever had that "just one more glass" moment at your friend's house party or while on a date, you may have considered how it might affect your sleep at the end of the night. Alcohol is a central nervous system depressant and sedative that may initially help you fall asleep. However, once the alcohol is metabolized by the liver, it disrupts the REM stage of sleep and cause you to awaken in the middle of the night.

