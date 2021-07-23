These Are the Effects Alcohol Can Have on Your Sleep Patterns
If you've ever had that "just one more glass" moment at your friend's house party or while on a date, you may have considered how it might affect your sleep at the end of the night. Alcohol is a central nervous system depressant and sedative that may initially help you fall asleep. However, once the alcohol is metabolized by the liver, it disrupts the REM stage of sleep and cause you to awaken in the middle of the night.www.marthastewart.com
