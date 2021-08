The sky is now black over The Oval, and the crowd is drifting away. I think that counts as a win. It wasn’t perfection- some dodgy fielding here and there - but a good enough crowd full of kids, nice vibes, and a game that went down to the final over five. Time to haul my sweaty legs off the sofa - thanks for all your emails and tweets - sorry I haven’t had time to get to them all. Tim de Lisle will be here tomorrow night for the men’s version of today’s game at 18.30 BST. Good night!