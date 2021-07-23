Cancel
Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood Team up for 'If I Didn't Love You'

By Hannah Barnes
Popculture
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne day after Carrie Underwood confirmed that she would be joining Jason Aldean on their upcoming duet, "If I Didn't Love You," the duo released the song for fans to hear on Friday, July 23. Written by Aldean's longtime friend and collaborator Michael Knox, his bandmates Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy and John Morgan and Lydia Vaughan, "If I Didn't Love You" describes the feelings you experience after a breakup when you still care for the other person.

