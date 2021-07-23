Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Val Kilmer leads a tantalizing tour of his life and career in 'Val'

By Review by Brian Lowry
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — Val Kilmer joins the ranks of celebrities that fastidiously documented their lives via video, then shared that in documentary form. But "Val" feels more deeply personal and fascinating than most, catching its star in the wake of a terrible illness and exploring the "difficult" label he bore as an actor, one whose career choices didn't always serve him well.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

CNN

CNN

594K+
Followers
88K+
Post
496M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Bacon
Person
John Frankenheimer
Person
Stanley Kubrick
Person
Sean Penn
Person
Jim Morrison
Person
Joanne Whalley
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Marlon Brando
Person
Martin Scorsese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rated R#Bears
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Val Kilmer voice box: Did the actor smoke?

VAL Kilmer opened up about his battle with throat cancer in a new Amazon documentary. The Top Gun star produced Val, a film set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, before hitting theatres on July 23, 2021. Why does Val Kilmer use a voice box?. Val had to undergo...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Val Kilmer fans send support after documentary clip shows actor speaking with voice box post-cancer surgery

Fans of Val Kilmer have expressed support for the actor after the trailer was released for a new documentary film about his life.In the trailer for Val, the Heat and Batman Forever star is seen speaking with the use of a voice box.Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015, and initially kept his condition private. While treating the disease, Kilmer underwent a tracheotomy which affected his ability to talk.Much of the documentary is comprised of videos taken by Kilmer himself throughout his life, taken either at home or while making movies. Directed by Leo Scott and Ting...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Val Kilmer’s Kids Mercedes, 29, & Jack, 26, Look So Grown Up & Glamorous At Cannes — Photo

Val Kilmer’s children looked dazzling at the Cannes Film Festival, attending a screening of the documentary about their famous father. Jack, 26, and Mercedes, 29, Kilmer showed off just how grown up they are at a Wednesday July 7 screening for the documentary Val, which they co-produced, about their dad Val Kilmer, 61. The siblings looked fabolous at the screening. Mercedes wore a stunning black ballgown with black open-toed high heels. She also included a bit of flare with her outfit, adding a matching black cape to the get-up. Jack, meanwhile, was a little more pared down. He wore blue jeans, an untucked white button down and black blazer, as he posed with his sister. Besides looking very mature and handsome, Jack also bares a striking resemblance to when his father was younger.
Celebritiestheplaylist.net

‘Val’ Trailer: Cannes-Bound Val Kilmer Doc Wants To Tell The Actor’s Story More Than Ever

In 2014, actor Val Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer and went public with his illness in 2017. Because of the various surgeries that impacted his throat, the actor’s voice has radically changed, and in fact, he has a difficult and even painful time talking. And now, because of that, Kilmer says he wants to tell his own story “more than ever.” Thanks to directors Ting Poo and Leo Scott, A24, and Amazon Studios, he’ll be telling it very soon in the new doc, “Val.”
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Val Kilmer Looks Back On His Career, Throat Cancer Battle In Powerful New Documentary

With his Hollywood profile once again on the rise, Val Kilmer is set to offer a candid take on his storied career and his physical health in a new documentary. Amazon Prime on Tuesday unveiled the first trailer for “Val,” due to premiere this week at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. The documentary comprises some 40 years’ worth of archival footage to take viewers behind the scenes of Kilmer’s films, including “The Doors,” “Tombstone” and “Batman Forever.” Movie buffs will undoubtedly appreciate the vintage shots of both the actor and his famous pals, including Kevin Bacon and Sean Penn.
MoviesPopculture

Val Kilmer Reveals the Reason He Didn't Want to Do 'Top Gun'

Val Kilmer's career could have looked a lot different had he followed his initial gut feeling on Top Gun. The New York Post reports that the 61-year-old actor said in his recently released documentary Val that when he was first approached about the movie, he didn't want to do it.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Val Kilmer Forever: How the actor turned out to be a superhero in real life too

I thought Val Kilmer was a superhero from the first time I laid eyes on him. He was my first big-screen Batman, stirring some note of excitement in my soul that had remained untroubled by Adam West’s shark-repellent-bat-spray-wielding TV version. I was nine years old when Batman Forever arrived in cinemas, which was probably exactly the right age to be awed by its schlocky, larger-than-life charms. There was Tommy Lee Jones, seething as the terrifying Two-Face, Jim Carrey stealing scenes as the demented Riddler, and, at the heart of it all, there was Val himself, a superhero who looked like...
MoviesSFGate

Hollywood is the pain in the ass, not Val Kilmer

Two moments in the new Val Kilmer documentary “Val” stuck with me. The first is when Kilmer is on the set of “Red Planet” — universally regarded as a terrible movie — and openly lamenting the job to his co-star, Tom Sizemore. “Not long ago it mattered if you knew...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Val Kilmer finds it ‘difficult’ to be understood

Val Kilmer finds it “difficult to talk and be understood” after battling throat cancer. The 61-year-old actor – who was diagnosed with the disease in 2014 – is determined to tell his story “more than ever”, even though he doesn’t find it easy to communicate these days after having a tracheostomy.
MoviesTime Out Global

By turns exuberant and melancholy, this Val Kilmer doc is a moving story of a reluctant Hollywood star

If you were looking for the Val Kilmer character most emblematic of the man himself, Jim Morrison might be the place to start. Cool, charismatic, difficult by reputation, spiritual in temperament, maybe misunderstood, and definitely overlooked in favour of more credible peers by cultural gatekeepers, he has a few things in common with the man who played him in Oliver Stone’s The Doors.
MoviesThe Spokesman-Review

‘Val’ is a heartwarming must-see documentary about longtime actor Kilmer

Val Kilmer, a poster boy of blockbuster-crazed ’80s and ’90s Hollywood, exists in the duality of being both a household name and a faded entry of America’s pop culture memory. His story is unfortunately not unique to Hollywood – an actor who was catapulted into the spotlight before he had...
CelebritiesVulture

Val Kilmer Is Finally the Main Character

Val Kilmer has been appearing in other people’s films for nearly 40 years, but, as is revealed in his new documentary, Val, he’s been filming himself for even longer. He started shooting video as a kid on his father’s California ranch, making 16mm remakes and parodies of his favorite movies with his late brother Wesley. Kilmer shot through his alternatively transcendent and traumatic experiences playing Doc Holliday, Batman, Jim Morrison, and Iceman; he shot through the rosy glow of the beginnings of his marriage to Joanne Whalley and the protracted crumbling of it; he shot through his 2017 diagnosis of throat cancer and the subsequent treatments that rendered him almost unable to speak; and he shot through his obsession with and efforts to turn his own version of Mark Twain’s life story into a theater show and, hopefully, someday, a completed film.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mental_Floss

10 Surprising Facts About Val Kilmer

He’s been Batman, Doc Holliday, and a real genius in 1985’s Real Genius, but Val Kilmer’s most evocative onscreen portrait might be the one he’s made of himself. In Val, premiering on Amazon Prime on August 6, Kilmer takes audiences through the more than 40 years of footage he has shot over the course of his personal and professional life. It's a rare chance to see the sprawl of a respected actor’s career before throat cancer complications forced him to devise workarounds. (The documentary is narrated by his son.)
MoviesA.V. Club

Val Kilmer shares decades of home videos in the documentary

The first trailer for the documentary Val, which covers the life of prolific actor Val Kilmer, has arrived ahead of its Cannes Film Festival premiere. Kilmer’s career extends across time and genre, defined by iconic roles like Jim Morrison in The Doors, Iceman in Top Gun, and Batman in Batman Forever.
CelebritiesSFGate

'Val' Review: Val Kilmer Looks Back at His Stardom, His Fall From It, and 40 Years of Self-Videotaping

In “Val,” the actor Val Kilmer, now in his early 60s, appears before us as a broken-down relic of himself. His face, once beaming and chiseled, with that smile that resembled a bite, now looks soggy and morose, with dark eyebrows that give him an oddly Nixonian cast. More dramatically, he speaks in a thin robotic rasp, the result of a procedure performed on his trachea to heal the throat cancer that was diagnosed in 2015. Kilmer beat the cancer but was left with that scratchy voice-box drone, which takes a bit of getting used to. Yet once you do get used to it, you realize he’s very much the same fellow — or, at least, the older, wiser, more melancholy version. Kilmer used to talk quite fast; that was part of his comic sauvity in films like “Real Genius” — that this dude who looked like a sun god spoke like a geek in overdrive. Everything about him is slower now, and we can see how the effort it takes to speak has changed him. He’s someone who can no longer afford to mince words.

Comments / 0

Community Policy